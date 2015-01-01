Abstract

Spinal cord injury (SCI) in the paediatric population is considered a separate entity from the same injury in adults due to the unique anatomical, physiological, and biomechanical properties of the pediatric spine. No comprehensive, standardized, international guidelines currently exist for physicians to follow regarding the management of paediatric spinal cord injuries. Therefore, a narrative literature review approach was employed to explore the management of paediatric spinal cord injuries. The review adhered to the methodological frameworks that entailed identifying a curated selection of pertinent articles on the topic, rather than an exhaustive comprehensive search that is utilised in systematic reviews, this was followed by a reflective interpretation of their content. Using the electronic databases, PubMed and Google Scholar, a search of peer-reviewed studies conducted only in the English language was included. Only studies in which the full article was available were included. Paediatric populations are defined as individuals aged between 0 and 18 years. In total, 26 studies were included in our review. We conclude that it is necessary to factor in specific paediatric considerations, such as disproportionate head size, increased ligament laxity, increased prevalence of upper cervical injury, and future development of scoliosis, in the prehospital, medical, and surgical management of paediatric spinal cord injuries. Clinicians should be made aware of these considerations, as they can improve the outcomes in the paediatric population who suffer from this devastating injury. There is a lack of high-quality studies and data concerning the paediatric population who have sustained SCIs. This literature review highlights the available data and calls for more studies to be conducted in this field.

