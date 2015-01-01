Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate, map, and synthesize evidence regarding the correlation between changes in binocular vision and fine motor skills among children.



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review of existing evidence, following the guidelines and checklist outlined in "Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses - Scoping Reviews" (PRISMAScR).



RESULTS: Sixteen papers were systematically included in our scoping review. A predominant focus was placed on assessing the impact of strabismus on motor skills. Most of the studies used motor test batteries for comprehensive analysis, while the remaining employed methodologies, such as questionnaires or laboratory-based tests.



CONCLUSION: Vision stands as a pivotal perceptual modality essential for the optimal development of children. Alterations in visual acuity can significantly affect fine motor skills. Pediatric ophthalmology and orthoptics frequently encounter binocular vision disorders, such as amblyopia and strabismus. Our finding showed that impaired binocular vision affects fine motor skills.

Language: en