SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Funkhouser CJ, Tse TC, Weiner LS, deLuise D, Pagliaccio D, Durham K, Cullen CC, Blumkin ZK, O'Brien CT, Allen NB, Auerbach RP. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; 63(8): 845-847.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2024.03.012

PMID

39069372

PMCID

PMC11284273

Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents, and rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are climbing.(1) Promising interventions such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) are available to treat suicidal youth, and new approaches may facilitate greater intervention engagement, adherence, and effectiveness.(2) Digital tools (eg, personal smartphones) are a particularly promising avenue and could enhance existing, evidence-based interventions by providing new opportunities for assessment and intervention between sessions.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior; Risk Reduction Behavior; Smartphone; *Suicidal Ideation; Suicide/psychology; *Suicide Prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print