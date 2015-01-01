|
Citation
|
Kumar S, Lata S, Verma S, Anupriya. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2024; 46(4): 298-304.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39056030
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is common among persons with physical disabilities as they face several physical, social, psychological, and economic problems. They are at risk for suicidal thoughts, behaviors, and death by suicide. We aimed to systematically review empirically published articles and identify the associated factors of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in persons with physical disabilities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide attempts; Suicidal ideation; Associated factors; Physical disability