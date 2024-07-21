Abstract

The purpose of this study was to define the alcohol consumption norms and attitudes toward alcohol regulation policies among citizens of Seoul and the relationships between such norms and the favored regulatory policies. The study population consisted of 1001 adults aged 19-80 years living in Seoul. We collected demographic data and data on health behaviors, attitudes towards drinking, and preferred alcohol regulation policies. The correlations between drinking and the favored regulatory policies were analyzed. Male, as well as being employed, aged 19-39 years, single, a smoker, and a current or heavy episodic drinker were associated with more positive attitudes toward drinking (all p < 0.001) and less desire for alcohol regulation policies (all p < 0.001). We found a significant negative correlation between attitudes toward drinking and preferred alcohol regulation policies (p < 0.001). Participants who favored reduced or no alcohol consumption and a reduction in alcohol-related harm were more accepting of restrictive alcohol consumption policies. To establish alcohol control polices, differences in drinking norms within populations should be considered. Furthermore, for a successful alcohol control policy, efforts should be made to change drinking norms, as well as consider differences in regulatory policy preferences between population groups.

