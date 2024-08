Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence is a significant contributor to global morbidity, and affects young adults, particularly males. In Kenya, injuries, including those from interpersonal violence, are a leading cause of emergency department (ED) visits.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the frequency, demographics, and types of injuries caused by interpersonal and intimate partner violence among patients presenting to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) ED in Nairobi, Kenya.



METHODS: This was a prospective cross-sectional study among injured adult patients presenting to the KNH ED.



RESULTS: Of 665 enrolled patients, 82% identified as male and the median age was 30 years. Among enrollees, 257 (39%) reported ever having experienced physical, sexual, and/or emotional violence. Seventy-one patients reported a history of intimate partner violence; more than half had experienced intimate partner violence within the past 12 months.



CONCLUSIONS: Research on interpersonal injuries in ED settings is lacking, but data from a single Kenyan ED reveals a significant portion of injured patients with a history of interpersonal and intimate partner violence.

