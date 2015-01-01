Abstract

Arm injuries are common in youth fastpitch softball players. To characterize arm injuries and assess injury prevention knowledge, we administered a cross-sectional online survey and injury prevention quiz to high school fastpitch softball players, parents, and coaches. Associations between throwing habits and adverse arm outcomes were computed. Surveys were collected from 123 high school players, 59 parents, and 28 coaches, totaling 210 responses. Nearly half (48.8%) of players saw a doctor for arm pain. Riseball pitchers were less likely to undergo surgery than non-riseball pitchers (P =.008). Outfield/utility players trended toward more frequent arm pain compared to alternative position groups (P =.086). On injury prevention quizzes, players, parents, and coaches averaged scores of 56-65% correct, with players scoring below parents (P =.011) and coaches (P =.006). In conclusion, high school softball players frequently seek medical attention for arm pain, and injury prevention knowledge is consistently lacking.

Language: en