Abstract

It is documented that more Autistic woman are becoming university students, but their experiences are not often explored. Eleven Autistic women students made artefacts (such as writing, paintings or poems) and took part in interviews to share their experiences at university. Five participants were undergraduate students and six participants were postgraduate students. The artefacts and words participants shared were looked at closely and some common themes were decided. How lecturers talk to Autistic women students was looked at. Participants said they were lucky if they met helpful lecturers. Also, autism acceptance was explored. Overall, how lecturers treat Autistic women at university is very important. Also, Autistic women students' opinions about making university a more welcoming place need to be listened to.

