Abstract

BACKGROUND: Homicide by burning is rare, involving victims exposed to direct flames, often with accelerants. This demonstrates excessive force by the assaulter. A thorough investigation is vital as fire can conceal pathological findings. This study presents two emblematic cases of intentional burning. CASE REPORT: Two cases of homicide by fire are detailed. The first involves a male found dead in a fire-damaged apartment, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by his partner. The autopsy showed heat hematoma and soot in the trachea and large bronchi. The second case involves a female set on fire with gasoline by an acquaintance, sustaining burns over 90% of her body and dying from hypovolemic shock. The autopsy revealed effusions in pleural and peritoneal cavities and a hyperaemic trachea.



CONCLUSIONS: Intentional burnings are sporadic and difficult to classify without testimonial evidence. The difference between homicide and accidental burns relies on circumstantial evidence and antemortem injuries. Vital reactions to thermal lesions include red-base blisters, dilated capillaries, leukocyte infiltration, coagulative necrosis, heat hematoma, and soot in the airways. High carboxyhemoglobin levels indicate vitality. The first case showed heat hematoma and tracheal soot, while the second exhibited severe burns leading to hypovolemic shock. Testimonial evidence and crime scene examination were crucial in determining the homicidal nature. Forensic investigation of charred corpses requires a comprehensive evaluation of all available data. Crime scene analysis, combined with autopsy, toxicological tests, and post-mortem CT scans, helps establish the cause of death and differentiate between ante- and postmortem injuries.

Language: en