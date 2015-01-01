|
Kee C, Schenker ML, Moran TP, Matthie NS, Giordano NA. J. Subst. Use Addict Treat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39067767
INTRODUCTION: Patients living with substance use disorder (SUD) have complex pain management needs, which may be mismanaged during hospital admission. Ineffectively managed pain following orthopaedic trauma, influenced by clinician biases related to race or SUD diagnosis, may subject patients to worse pain outcomes and subsequent emergency department (ED) encounters. This study examined ED encounters and opioid prescribing for pain-related complaints following orthopaedic trauma, among patients with SUD who identify as Black or African American relative to White patients.
Substance use disorder; Pain management; Opioids; Emergency department encounters; Orthopaedic trauma