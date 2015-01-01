Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients living with substance use disorder (SUD) have complex pain management needs, which may be mismanaged during hospital admission. Ineffectively managed pain following orthopaedic trauma, influenced by clinician biases related to race or SUD diagnosis, may subject patients to worse pain outcomes and subsequent emergency department (ED) encounters. This study examined ED encounters and opioid prescribing for pain-related complaints following orthopaedic trauma, among patients with SUD who identify as Black or African American relative to White patients.



METHODS: This retrospective analysis included 1089 patients with a SUD diagnosis discharged from a Level I trauma center, following hospitalization for orthopaedic injuries, between 2016 and 2021. Multivariable regressions assessed the associations among race, opioid prescribing, and ED encounters within 90 days for pain-related care.



RESULTS: Among the 1089 patients included in the sample, the proportion of individuals with an ED encounter within 90 days for pain-related care was 12.4 % and 4.5 % for Black and White patients, respectively (odds ratio [OR] = 3.0, p < .001). When adjusting for injury severity and demographics, the difference in ED encounters between Black and White patients remained significant (OR = 2.8, p = .002). Opioid prescription doses did not statistically differ by race.



CONCLUSIONS: The difference in ED encounters between Black and White patients with SUDs following orthopaedic trauma may indicate a need to optimize pain management prior to initial discharge and improve post-injury care.

