Nelson BB, Dudovitz RN, Thompson LR, Vangala S, Zevallos-Roberts E, Gulsrud A, Porras-Javier L, Romley JA, Herrera P, Aceves I, Chung PJ. Pediatrics 2024; 154(2): e2023065232.
39054946
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Early intervention services can improve outcomes for children with developmental delays. Health care providers, however, often struggle to ensure timely referrals and services. We tested the effectiveness of telephone-based early childhood developmental care coordination through 211 LA, a health and human services call center serving Los Angeles County, in increasing referral and enrollment in services.
