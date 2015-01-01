SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baldino G, Tarzia P, Roccuzzo S, Bottari A, Burrascano G, Asmundo A, Sapienza D, Ventura Spagnolo E. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 1-4.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)

DOI

10.7417/CT.2024.5073

PMID

39054970

Abstract

BACKGROUND: To determine the manner of death (MOD) and, there-fore, to classify the event as natural, suicidal, homicidal, or accidental is an essential and routine task in forensic medicine. The evaluation of MOD presents numerous difficulties due to unusual anamnestic and circumstantial data, in addition to autopsy findings and postmortem findings.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A mini review of the literature on the topic was performed. Here we report two cases of uncommon self-inflicted multiple GWs (SMGWs) to the head and thorax, suspected of killing. The presence of more than one gunshot wound is suggestive of homi-cide, especially when they involve the head. A review of the literature on the topic was performed on PubMed's database, showing, although considered infrequent, cases documenting SMGWs are not rare.

CONCLUSION: In the cases reported, the initial suspicion of involvement of third persons was excluded through the examination of the death scene, post-mortem (CT and autopsy) findings and clinical-circumstantial data. The analysis derived from the review of the related literature allowed us to highlight the presence of common findings which should be considered in the evaluation of such cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Male; Middle Aged; suicide; Multiple Trauma; forensic pathology; *Suicide, Completed; *Wounds, Gunshot/complications; multidisciplinary approach; multiple self-inﬂicted gunshot wounds; Thoracic Injuries/complications

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print