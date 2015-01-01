Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite being relatively rare in our country, murder-suicide phenomena have garnered increasing media attention over the years. However, actual data on their prevalence and characteristics remain limited. This study aims to describe and characterize all murder/suicide events reported at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the Province of Messina, with a particular focus on distinguishing between cases of filicide/suicide and dyadic deaths.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective observational analysis of judicial cases from 2018 to 2023 was conducted. Injuries were primarily localized to the head, neck, and chest for women, and to the head for men. In the case of filicides, death occurred through an asphyxiation mechanism, followed by the mother's suicide by hanging or falling.



CONCLUSION: Within the scope of the medical examiner's activities, it is clear that acquiring more information through a standardized technical investigation and adopting a uniform approach could enhance the quality of the forensic service provided daily. This improvement, which would be in the interest of institutions and civil society, could be achieved through the sharing of procedures at both national and international levels.

Language: en