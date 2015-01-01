Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a clinical condition that significantly impacts patients' physical and mental well-being, quality of life, and social functioning. The pathogenesis of MDD remains unclear, but accumulating evidence suggests a close relationship between gut microbiota and the occurrence and progression of MDD. Gut microbiota refers to the microbial community in the human intestine, which engages in bidirectional communication with the host via the "gut-brain axis" and plays a pivotal role in influencing the host's metabolism, immune system, endocrine system, and nervous system. Modulating gut microbiota entails restoring the balance and function of the intestinal flora through methods such as probiotic intake, fecal transplantation, and dietary intervention. Such modulation has been shown to effectively alleviate depressive symptoms in the host. This review synthesizes recent advancements in research on gut microbiota modulation for ameliorating depressive symptoms and can serve as a foundation for further exploration of the gut microbiota's role in MDD and its potential therapeutic benefits.

Language: en