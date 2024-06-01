Abstract

PURPOSE: There is limited evidence as to how to facilitate health care providers (HCPs) addressing firearm injury prevention during routine visits. The purpose of this project was to examine whether including a screening question about firearms in the home in the routine care template increases the screening of youth access to firearms.



METHODS: A pre-post approach chart review was conducted for youth 12-21 years old. Outcomes included HCP documentation of screening for the presence of firearms and whether counseling caregivers on safer storage practices was delivered.



RESULTS: HCPs documented screening adolescents for firearms 85% after the addition of the prompt compared to 25% prior to the change (p <.001). The presence of the screening prompt also led to an increase in the delivery of safe storage counseling (p =.035).



DISCUSSION: Altering the EMR template increased HCP documentation of the presence of firearms in the home while also increasing firearm injury prevention counseling delivered to caregivers.

