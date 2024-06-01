SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Soto M, Sigel EJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2024.06.010

PMID

39066747

Abstract

PURPOSE: There is limited evidence as to how to facilitate health care providers (HCPs) addressing firearm injury prevention during routine visits. The purpose of this project was to examine whether including a screening question about firearms in the home in the routine care template increases the screening of youth access to firearms.

METHODS: A pre-post approach chart review was conducted for youth 12-21 years old. Outcomes included HCP documentation of screening for the presence of firearms and whether counseling caregivers on safer storage practices was delivered.

RESULTS: HCPs documented screening adolescents for firearms 85% after the addition of the prompt compared to 25% prior to the change (p <.001). The presence of the screening prompt also led to an increase in the delivery of safe storage counseling (p =.035).

DISCUSSION: Altering the EMR template increased HCP documentation of the presence of firearms in the home while also increasing firearm injury prevention counseling delivered to caregivers.


Language: en

Keywords

Primary care; Screening; Firearm injury prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print