Abstract

In recent years, several jurisdictions have passed legislation to permit medical aid in dying (MAID) worldwide, with considerable expansion in the availability of this practice. MAID has been defined as the practice of a clinician prescribing lethal drugs in response to a direct request from the patient, with a shared understanding that the patient intends to use the medication to bring about the patient's death. Wider legalization of MAID has prompted debates and legal controversies regarding the extent to which MAID should be available and its application for people experiencing mental illness as the primary indication. This article examines shifting attitudes of professional medical organizations toward MAID. We discuss the existing statutory provisions for psychiatric assessment for MAID in the United States and the implications on such assessments should MAID be expanded to include mental illness as the primary indication. This article also assesses legal disputes concerning MAID regulations and explores the role of psychiatric experts in the practice of MAID.

