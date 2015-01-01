Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is important in the etiology of many problems including childhood anxiety, somatization, hostility and sleep disturbance. AIMS: This research was conducted to examine the posttraumatic stress and depression symptoms of children who experienced the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes in Türkiye.



METHODS: The research, designed as a descriptive and relational type, was conducted with 636 children in the 10 to 18 age group who experienced the earthquake. Data were obtained through the Child Information Form, the Child Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Reaction Index (CPTSD-RI), and the Depression Inventory for Children.



RESULTS: According to the scale scores, 100% of the children had depression symptoms, while 23% had severe trauma and 77% had very severe posttraumatic stress symptoms. It was revealed that children's posttraumatic stress reactions explained 71% of their depression (p <.001). It has been determined that the most important triggers affecting children's posttraumatic stress reactions are being trapped under debris and the problems they experience in reaching shelter and assistance (B: -3.706; B: -1.547; B: 3.969).



CONCLUSIONS: It was determined that there was a strong relationship between posttraumatic stress reactions and depression symptoms of children who experienced the earthquake. It has been observed that the experiences of children during and after the earthquake can have an impact on their trauma situations.

Language: en