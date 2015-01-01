Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) encompasses a range of abusive behaviors within intimate relationships. This study examines the structural relationships between basic psychological needs and IPV victimization among Iranian women, shedding light on the complex factors contributing to IPV and potential avenues for intervention. Data were gathered from a sample of 306 Iranian women who had experienced IPV, utilizing the Domestic Violence Questionnaire, the Basic Psychological Need Satisfaction Scale, the Ambivalent Sexism Inventory, and the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale. The findings supported the appropriate fit of the proposed model and revealed that basic psychological needs exerted significant direct and indirect effects on IPV victimization, mediated through self-esteem and ambivalent sexism. These results provide valuable new insights into the complex dynamics of IPV victimization and hold promise for the development of targeted interventions aimed at preventing IPV and supporting the well-being of affected individuals. Furthermore, the interpretation of the findings has been revised to avoid any implication of victim-blaming, aligning with the aim of understanding and addressing the structural factors contributing to IPV victimization.

Language: en