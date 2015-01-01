Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant challenge that has a profound impact on women, and a contributing factor to its high prevalence is the justification of IPV. Various research works have shown that women's socioeconomic status (SES) is connected to IPV justification. The major objective of this study is to investigate the socioeconomic disparities in justification of IPV by women in Nigeria. The study involved an analysis of the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey data using a sample comprising 116,958 women. The study utilized chi-square tests and logistic regression as the classical test, and the Bayesian Regression Model in Stan for its analysis. The results were presented using odds ratios along with the 95% confidence limits. The study found that the occurrence of IPV justification by women in Nigeria stood at 32.9%. Additionally, it shows a significant but weak relationship between women's age and the justification of IPV. Controlling for covariates, women who lacked formal education possess a higher likelihood of justifying IPV with a 54% increase in odds in comparison to women with a higher education level. The study also found that women in the poorest wealth category had a 17% increase in odds of justifying IPV compared to women in the middle-class category, indicating a concerning trend of tolerance toward domestic violence among women with lower SES. IPV has detrimental effects on women and their children. To combat this issue, programs aimed at contextualizing IPV, improving women's SES, advocating for the end of IPV, and empowering women are highly important. Ultimately, IPV is unjustifiable, regardless of the rationale behind it, and action is needed to reduce the victimization of women within our societies.

Language: en