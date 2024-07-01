Abstract

BACKGROUND: While it is already known that potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) have a deleterious effect on veterans, little is known about the changes in PMIEs subjective appraisals over time, as well as its contribution to changes in psychiatric symptoms. In the current study, we longitudinally assessed subjective appraisals of PMIEs experienced during combat military service and their associations with posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among recently discharged combat veterans.



METHOD: Participants were 374 veterans who participated in a one-year longitudinal study with three measurement points: T1-one month before discharge from army service, and then again six months and twelve months following discharge (T2 and T3, respectively).



RESULTS: Latent Growth Mixture Modeling (LGMM) indicated heterogenic patterns of changes in PMIEs across measurements. The 'resilient' (low and stable PMIEs) trajectory best represented PMIE, followed by 'recovery' and 'chronic' fluctuating trajectories. Moreover, the 'resilient' PMIEs trajectory was found to be consistently associated with lower PTSS scores compared to 'chronic' or 'worsening' trajectories.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings are the first to identify longitudinal trajectories of PMIEs subjective appraisals and to provide evidence of their association with PTSS, which might serve as potential assessment and intervention targets among recently discharged traumatized veterans.

