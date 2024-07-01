|
Citation
|
Levinstein Y, Zerach G, Levi-Belz Y, Bonanno GA. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 177: 321-329.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39067256
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While it is already known that potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) have a deleterious effect on veterans, little is known about the changes in PMIEs subjective appraisals over time, as well as its contribution to changes in psychiatric symptoms. In the current study, we longitudinally assessed subjective appraisals of PMIEs experienced during combat military service and their associations with posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among recently discharged combat veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Veterans; Moral injury; Longitudinal; LGMM