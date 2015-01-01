Abstract

Sustained deep emission reduction in road transportation is encountering bottleneck. The Intelligent Transportation-Speed Guidance System (ITSGS) is anticipated to overcome this challenge and facilitate the achievement of low-carbon and clean transportation. Here, we compiled vehicle emission datasets collected from real-world road experiments and identified the mapping relationships between four pollutants (CO(2), CO, NO(x), and THC) and their influencing factors through machine learning. We developed random forest models for each pollutant and achieved strong predictive performance, with an R(2) exceeding 0.85 on the test dataset for all models. The environmental benefits of ITSGS at the urban scale were quantified by combining emission models with large-scale real trajectory data from Zibo, Shandong Province. Based on temporal and spatial analyses, we found that ITSGS has varying degrees of emission reduction potential during the morning peak, flat peak, and evening peak hours. Values can range from 5.71 %-8.16 % for CO(2) emissions, 13.63 %-16.25 % for NO(x) emissions, 13.69 %-16.45 % for CO emissions, and 4.84-7.07 % for THC emissions, respectively. Additionally, ITSGS can significantly expand the area of low transient emission zones. The best time for achieving maximum environmental benefits from ITSGS is during the workday flat peak. ITSGS limits high-speed and aggressive driving behavior, thereby smoothing the driving trajectory, reducing the frequency of speed switches, and lowering road traffic emissions. The results of the ITSGS environmental benefits evaluation will provide new insights and solutions for sustainable road traffic emission reduction. SYNOPSIS: Large-scale deployment of Intelligent Transportation - Speed Guidance System is a sustainable solution to help achieve low-carbon and clean transportation.

