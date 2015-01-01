|
Citation
|
Segrin C, Jiao J, Cooper RA. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39060223
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this research was to test an extension of the incentive motivation model of alcohol by examining effects of personality traits on drinking motives and contexts, as mediated by social isolation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
resilience; drinking contexts; drinking motives; negative emotionality; social isolation