Journal Article

Citation

Segrin C, Jiao J, Cooper RA. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2024.2383615

PMID

39060223

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this research was to test an extension of the incentive motivation model of alcohol by examining effects of personality traits on drinking motives and contexts, as mediated by social isolation.

METHODS: Participants were 1269 adults who resided in the United States (n = 618) or United Kingdom (n = 651) and completed an online questionnaire measuring the traits of negative emotionality and resilience, along with social isolation, drinking motives (coping, social) and drinking contexts (alone, at a party, at a bar/club). Six months later, 70% of the participants returned to complete a similar online questionnaire.

RESULTS: Path analysis was used to test the hypothesized models and revealed that negative emotionality had a prospective indirect effect on drinking to cope and drinking alone through increased social isolation over the 6-month period of observation. In contrast, the trait of resilience had a prospective indirect effect on reductions in the drinking to cope motive and reductions in drinking alone, through decreased social isolation.

CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that personality traits that contribute to social isolation may be risk factors for dysfunctional drinking motives and contexts.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; drinking contexts; drinking motives; negative emotionality; social isolation

