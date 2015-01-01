Abstract

BACKGROUND: The high incidence of knee injuries in football/handball challenges effective prevention. Identifying tangible and modifiable factors associated with a knee injury may innovate preventive actions. Engaging key stakeholders can reveal crucial insights that could improve knee injury prevention in football/handball.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate football/handball stakeholders' perspectives on reasons for acute and severe knee injuries to generate a conceptual model on important factors associated with knee injuries in football/handball.



METHODS: Mixed-method participatory Group Concept Mapping was applied to collect statements from football/handball stakeholders (players/coaches/healthcare staff/researchers) on the question, 'What may explain why some players sustain a knee injury?'. Participants rated the importance and feasibility of screening for each statement. Multidimensional scaling and hierarchical cluster analysis produced a cluster map, forming the basis for developing a final conceptual model.



RESULTS: Stakeholders (n=37) generated and sorted 100 statements. Cluster analysis followed by cluster map validation yielded seven themes: (1) the player's physical and motor skill profile, (2) preparation and training, (3) footwear and playing surface, (4) the sport's impact on the risk of injury, (5) mental and physical fatigue, (6) history of injury and 7) genetics and context. A final conceptual model illustrating factors associated with knee injuries in football/handball was developed. Forty-six statements were identified as both important and feasible to screen for.



CONCLUSIONS: Stakeholders' perspectives on knee injuries in football/handball revealed a complex interplay of factors. We developed a conceptual model fostering stakeholder dialogue for enhanced prevention. Key among its themes is 'preparation and training'.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en