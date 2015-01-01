Abstract

INTRODUCTION: With the frequent occurrence of public health events, the government inevitably makes many mistakes in emergency management. In modern emergency management, it is particularly important to promote the diversification of emergency management subjects and improve the government's emergency management ability.



METHODS: In order to make up for the deficiency of government's participation in public health emergency management, this paper analyzes the driving factors and driving effects of enterprises' participation in public health emergency response under the background of digital city. A fully explained structural model is used to analyze the relationship between the different drivers. In addition, the spatial and temporal distribution characteristics of public health events were analyzed through spatial auto-correlation. On this basis, the government cooperative governance strategy is discussed.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: The results show that in the context of digital cities, there are 14 driving factors for enterprises to participate in public health emergency response. The most important factors are the company's own development needs, relative technical advantages and so on. The driving efficiency is mainly concentrated in three aspects: psychology, resources and structure. Public health events have periodicity in time distribution and regional differences in spatial distribution. The significance of this study is to help the government improve the emergency management ability from different angles.

