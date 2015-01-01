|
Chen Y, Yu Y. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1417490.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
39091523
INTRODUCTION: With the frequent occurrence of public health events, the government inevitably makes many mistakes in emergency management. In modern emergency management, it is particularly important to promote the diversification of emergency management subjects and improve the government's emergency management ability.
Humans; *Public Health; public health; grounded theory; Cooperative Behavior; *Cities; collaborative governance; Disaster Planning; driving factors; emergency management; Government; temporal and spatial characteristics