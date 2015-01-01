Abstract

PURPOSE: To report a case of secondary unilateral MEWDS following blunt trauma to the eye.



METHODS: Observational case report of one patient.



RESULTS: A 25-year-old male initially presented after being hit in the left eye with a football, with visual acuity of 20/50, traumatic iritis, commotio retinae, vitreous hemorrhage, and a large pigment epithelial detachment in the superior macula. He was lost to follow-up for two years before presenting with a sudden decrease in vision. On exam, best corrected VA (BCVA) was counting fingers and clinical exam demonstrated fibrosis in the superior macula, small white lesions around the optic disc and throughout the posterior pole, and ellipsoid zone disruption on OCT. Given the clinical appearance, a diagnosis of Multiple Evanescent White Dot Syndrome was made and the decision was made to observe. Two months later, without treatment, BCVA improved to 20/20, and there was resolution of the white lesions in the posterior pole as well as improved continuity of the ellipsoid zone on OCT.



DISCUSSION: We describe a case of Multiple Evanescent White Dot Syndrome two years after blunt trauma to the eye; a far longer latency than previously reported cases of MEWDS secondary to blunt trauma.

