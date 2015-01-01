Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of our study is to assess the prognostic impact of the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) on 28-day mortality in patients admitted to the intensive care unit with crush syndrome following the Kahramanmaraş earthquake in Türkiye.



METHODS: A total of 63 adult patients with crush syndrome admitted to the intensive care unit after the earthquake were enrolled in this study. The medical records of the patients were examined using follow-up forms and the hospital data system.



RESULTS: The mean age of the patients was 38.9±17.3 years, and the median time under debris was 31.5 hours. The 28-day mortality rate was 27%. In univariate generalized estimating equations (GEE) and other analyses, variables that are significant (or candidate variables) between 28-day mortality groups included age as a biological factor. These variables were included in the multivariate GEE model. The effects of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), serum sodium concentration, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, and PLR on mortality were statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: Elevated SOFA scores, the necessity for CRRT, increased serum sodium levels, and decreased PLR values are associated with increased 28-day mortality in patients with crush syndrome after an earthquake.

