BACKGROUND: This study investigated the effects of three different exercise protocols on functional capacity in early-stage burn patients.



METHODS: A total of 25 patients hospitalized in the Burn Center (wards and intensive care unit) were included in the study. The individuals were divided into three groups by covariate adaptive randomization according to burn percentage and type: 1 - standard treatment, 2 - standard treatment + aerobic exercise training, 3 - standard treatment + combined exercise (aerobic and resistance) determined by metabolic status. Individuals were evaluated weekly for six weeks from the first day of hospitalization using the 6-minute walk test, physiological cost index, and Medical Research Council muscle-strength measurements to assess functional capacity. A portable metabolism tracker device measured the metabolic status of all patients.



RESULTS: Aerobic exercises and combined exercise (aerobic and resistance), when added to standard treatment and determined by metabolic status, were more effective in enhancing functional capacity than standard treatment alone (p<0.05). Patients performing the combined exercise (aerobic and resistance) showed faster improvement in functional capacity determined according to metabolic status than those in the other two groups (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Aerobic exercises, when added to standard treatment and combined with aerobic and resistance exercises based on metabolic status, are more effective at improving functional capacity than standard treatment alone. Further controlled studies are required to explore the potential long-term benefits of this approach.

