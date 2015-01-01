|
Orsini F, D'Amato CA, Cipolloni L, Aromatario M, Simone SD. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(4).
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
Background. Homicide by drowning in adults is rare. Usually, marks of violence are found on both the victim and the perpetrator, unless the victim was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or was unexpectedly forced or dragged into the water. Indeed, many cases of drowning in adults are believed to be accidental, but they may be the result of drunken fights or attempts to make the death appear accidental. In order to define the manner of death, cooperation between the forensic pathologist and the investigators is mandatory. Indeed, the autopsy is important to distinguish homicide by drowning from other kinds of drowning. The purpose of this study is to highlight the features of homicide by drowning.
autopsy; crime scene investigation; diatom test; drowning; forensic medicine; homicide