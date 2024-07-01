Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the extent and efficacy of attentional training as a form of neuropsychological rehabilitation to ameliorate attention deficits in adults with moderate to severe TBI. DATA SOURCES: Articles published in CINAHL, Cochrane Library, PubMed, PsycINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science were searched between 17 January and 27 February 2021. STUDY SELECTION: Two reviewers blindly assessed studies for eligibility according to the following criteria: any article evaluating the efficacy of any type of behavioral intervention that targeted attention (by means of cognitive rehabilitative, psychoeducational, or neuropsychological strategies, at either an individual or group level) in adults who had sustained a formally documented moderate-to-severe TBI. DATA EXTRACTION: Methodological quality of each article was blindly assessed by two reviewers. Data were extracted from each study, including study type, sample size, sample characteristics, summary of intervention, measures used to assess attention, statistical outcomes and results, effect size, conclusion, and limitations. DATA SYNTHESIS: 7 314 articles were retrieved from databases, 4 325 articles remained after duplicate removal, and finally 21 articles met eligibility criteria and were included in this review. Articles represented varied methodological quality in group or single subject design. Irrespective of the heterogeneity regarding intervention types and attentional outcome measures used across the studies, overall findings suggest that attentional gains can be made in this sample, irrespective of time since injury, age, and injury severity. Further, a growing interest in technology-based interventions is frequently used and holds promise to bettering rehabilitation efforts. However, there is still limited evidence supporting the ecological validity of attentional training interventions (e.g., the transfer of treatment effects to daily activities).



CONCLUSION: This paper plays a crucial role in informing ongoing rehabilitation practices, guiding clinicians with evidence-based strategies and shaping future research directions for more effective attentional training guidelines.

