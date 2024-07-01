|
Citation
|
Tan Y, Fang L, Zhu Y, Hashimoto K. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 178: 1-7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39096760
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Hearing loss is a prevalent issue resulting from loud noise exposure, aging, diseases, and genetic differences. As individuals age, the likelihood of experiencing hearing loss and depression escalates; yet, the link between hearing loss and the risk of depression remains ambiguous. This study explores the relationship between hearing and depression risk, taking into account sociodemographic and health-related factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; NHANES; Hearing loss; Sociodemographic factors; Mental health assessment