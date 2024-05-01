SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baek SH, Baek S, Kim G, Chi AS, Kim E, Hwang DH, Ko S, Jang HJ, Lee KP. Physical activity and nutrition 2024; 28(2): 52-58.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.20463/pan.2024.0016

PMID

39097998

Abstract

PURPOSE: Epidemiological evidence shows that physical activity, including continuous stimulus changes and appropriate exercise programs, improves brain degeneration in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex (PFC), and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). Therefore, we investigated the possible synergistic effects of physical activity and nutrition in controlling chronic fatigue and reducing oxidative stress in patients at risk for depression and suicide.

METHODS: We systematically reviewed the literature on various systemic factors related to the effects of 1) suppressing oxidative stress and 2) improving depression through exercise and nutrition. To conduct this review, we searched the PubMed database for papers published until May 1, 2024, using the terms "physical activity OR exercise" and "fatigue" OR "anti-fatigue," "oxidative stress" and "depression" and "suicide." We then reviewed the resulting list of articles related to antioxidant mechanisms.

RESULTS: Appropriate physical activity and natural product intake can substantially change whole-body homeostasis and provide a way to overcome the threat of depression and suicide by regulating metabolites, scavenging free radicals, and neurotransmitters.

CONCLUSION: Suicide and depression prevention play crucial roles in improving patients' quality of life. Our review provides evidence supporting the idea that exercise and antioxidant nutrition diminish oxidative stress and fatigue by improving the degeneration of the hippocampus, PFC, and ACC.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; suicide risk; physical activity; fatigue; nutrition; oxidative stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print