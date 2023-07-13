|
Citation
|
Zheng S, Xue X, Yu L, Tao W, Wang R, Sun Y, Hua Y. PM R 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39096126
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Chronic ankle instability (CAI) is a common musculoskeletal injury associated with static balance deficits. The Balance Error Scoring System (BESS) is commonly used to assess static balance in individuals with CAI. However, the sensitivity of BESS in detecting balance deficits in CAI is unknown. This study compared BESS performance between people with CAI and controls and investigated which stances most effectively identified balance deficits in individuals with CAI. LITERATURE SURVEY: Seven electronic databases (Web of Science, CINAHL, Embase, PubMed, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, and Cochrane Library) were searched from July 13, 2023, to September 10, 2023, using the ankle instability and balance related terms as keywords to search original studies and perform a systematic review.
Language: en