Abstract

Previous field observations from 2018 to 2019 revealed that paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) caused by the blooms of toxic dinoflagellate Alexandrium species occurred under low concentrations of dissolved inorganic nitrogen (DIN) and high concentrations of dissolved organic nitrogen (DON) and humic-like fluorescent dissolved organic matter (FDOM(H)) in Jinhae-Masan Bay, Korea. In this study, we obtained more data for DIN, DON, FDOM(H), and Alexandrium cell density from 2020 to 2023 to further validate environmental conditions for the PSP outbreak. We also measured total hydrolyzed amino acids (THAA) to determine the bioavailability of DON fueling the PSP outbreak. Over the 6-year observations, there was a consistent pattern of low DIN concentrations and high DON and FDOM(H) concentrations during the PSP outbreak periods. The Alexandrium cell densities, together with the PSP toxin concentrations, increased rapidly under this environmental condition. The PSP outbreak occurs when a large amount of DIN originating from the stream waters near the upstream sites is transformed into DON by biological production before entering the PSP outbreak area. The produced DON is characterized by high bioavailability based on the various AA-derived indices (enantiomeric ratio, degradation index, non-protein AA mole%, and nitrogen-normalized AA yield). In addition, the intensities of PSP outbreaks are mainly dependent on the conversion stage of DIN to DON and enhanced FDOM(H). We found that the strong PSP outbreak occurred consistently under a low level of DIN (<1.0 μM) and high levels of DON (>9.0 μM) and FDOM(H) (>1.5 R.U.). Thus, our results suggest that the monitoring data of environmental conditions can be used to predict the PSP outbreak in the coastal oceans.

Language: en