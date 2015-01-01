Abstract

A 61-year-old female was referred to our Clinic for the presence of multiple, asymptomatic pigmented lesions localized on the left elbow. She reported about 3 months earlier a road accident with a car overturning. She was sitting in the driver's seat with her seatbelt on, and the impact caused several bruises and abrasions, especially to the upper limbs, but no fractures. The patient noticed the onset of the pigmented lesions once the wounds healed. On physical examination, several non-palpable dark blue to black, irregular macules were detected (Figure 1A), and polarized light dermoscopy showed a blue-grayish pigmentation associated with structureless-whitish areas (Figure 1B). Line-field confocal optical coherence tomography (LC-OCT) revealed a normal epidermis and, in the dermis, the presence of several ovalar or irregular hyperreflecting structures of different sizes (Figures 2A,2B). Based on personal history and clinical and instrumental evaluation, the diagnosis of the traumatic tattoo was suspected. Histopathology of one lesion confirmed the diagnosis by showing multiple, dermal-based, foci of chronic granulomatous inflammation surrounding dark-colored amorphous material...

