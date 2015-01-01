Abstract

Suicide is a significant public health problem around the world. More than 90% of individuals who die by suicide have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder, and most persons who attempt suicide also have a psychiatric illness. Depression, anxiety, posttraumatic symptoms, sleep disturbances, decreased energy, and cognitive abnormalities are the most frequently reported psychiatric symptoms of long COVID. All these conditions are associated with suicidal ideation and behavior. Therefore, individuals with long COVID may be at increased risk of suicide. Recent studies of patients with long COVID confirm that individuals with long COVID are at increased suicide risk. It is vital to educate clinicians taking care of long COVID individuals that patients with long COVID may be suicidal, that it is essential to screen patients with long COVID for suicidality, and if needed, suicide prevention interventions should be employed.

Language: en