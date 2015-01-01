Abstract

BACKGROUND: The blunt injuries may be heterogeneous. Due to the diversity, it is often difficult to establish the type of weapon used. Particular attention must be paid to the circumstantial data and previous diseases because the injuries often could not correspond to the presumed instruments used. CASE REPORT: A man was found dead in his bedroom wearing pajamas. On the bed there was a blanket with visible traces of blood, which had dried. There were around 10 dogs in the house, poor hygienic and sanitary conditions, widespread excrements and unbreathable air. Testimonies from general practitioner, neighbors and the partner were collected. An autopsy, histological and toxicological examination was performed. On external examination the face showed blood smearing down the nose, subconjunctival hemorrhages, and labial cyanosis. Mo-reover, a hypochromic skin area was present on the right lateral region of the neck. The inguinal region showed large de-epithelized areas with multiple purplish red ecchymoses which were histologically analyzed. These areas showed hemorrhagic infiltration in the superficial and deep dermis up to the adipose tissue due to traumatic action.



CONCLUSION: The reconstruction of the case allowed us to state a strangulation probably attributable to a belt. The discovery of intradermal hemorrhagic infiltrations, supported by histopathological investigations, confirmed the diagnosis of blunt force injuries, excluding other type of non-violent causes of lesions. Therefore, we recommended the use of experimental methods and procedures to evaluate the harmful suitability on biological matrices.

