Abstract

Domestic violence increased dramatically in Indonesia during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous pandemic. This article analyses how Indonesia's criminal justice system responded to domestic violence during the pandemic. This article used secondary data gathered from various online resources and legal publications. This article demonstrated that during the pandemic, victims of domestic violence in Indonesia were unable to access justice due to two significant barriers. Before filing a formal complaint with the appropriate official, victims would prefer to discuss the matter with their relatives. Furthermore, the victims could not report their cases to the responsible official due to mobility constraints. This case demonstrates that in patriarchal societies, the criminal justice system could not handle domestic violence cases more effectively. As a result, the technical operation of the criminal justice system necessitates the development of a novel method of case filing. This article proposes that the Indonesian criminal justice system establish a complaint system based on social media to provide victims of domestic violence with prompt justice. Furthermore, the legal advocacy role of the community in assisting domestic violence victims is critical.

Language: en