|
Citation
|
Maani N, VAN Schalkwyk MC, Petticrew M. Int. J. Health Policy Manag. 2024; 13: e8245.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39099521
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is growing evidence that the alcohol industry seeks to obstruct public health policies that might affect future alcohol sales. In parallel, the alcohol industry funds organisations that engage in "responsible drinking" campaigns. Evidence is growing that the content and delivery of such campaigns serves industry, rather than public health interests, yet these organizations continue to be the subject of partnerships with government health departments. This study aimed to examine the nature and potential impacts of such partnerships by analysing the practices of the alcohol industry-funded charity Drinkaware during the establishment of the Drink Free Days campaign.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Public Health; UK; England; Public Health; Health Policy; Alcohol; Alcoholic Beverages; *Alcohol Drinking/prevention & control; *Health Promotion/organization & administration/methods; Charities; Commercial Determinants of Health; Cooperative Behavior; Food Industry; Partnership