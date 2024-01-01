Abstract

This is a retraction to: Journal of Burn Care & Research, irab122, https://doi.org/10.1093/jbcr/irab122



This is a retraction of: Evan Richman, Parker Brown, Debra Reilly, Car Seat Heater Burns: Awareness and Prevention, Journal of Burn Care & Research, 2021;, irab122, https://doi.org/10.1093/jbcr/irab122



The authors of the above mentioned manuscript are not responding to the Publishers request to approve the final version of the manuscript. The journal is unable to publish the final version of the manuscript without author approval and so the article has been retracted by agreement between the editors and publisher.



© The Author(s) 2024. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the American Burn Association. All rights reserved. For commercial re-use, please contact reprints@oup.com for reprints and translation rights for reprints. All other permissions can be obtained through our RightsLink service via the Permissions link on the article page on our site--for further information please contact journals.permissions@oup.com.



This article is published and distributed under the terms of the Oxford University Press, Standard Journals Publication Model (https://academic.oup.com/pages/standard-publication-reuse-rights)



[The article has been marked as retracted in the SafetyLit database.]

Language: en