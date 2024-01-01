Abstract

Research and parenting programs across the world emphasize two dimensions of parenting: warmth and control. Cross-country literature demonstrates many commonalities across samples on warmth; however, differences are evident with control, largely due to cultural and contextual nuances. Scant literature exists on parenting in Kenya, where half of Kenyans report experiencing child maltreatment typically by parents. Kenyan culture is a unique developmental niche important to understand and inform policies and parenting program development to reduce maltreatment. The purpose of this study was to understand perspectives on parenting strategies with young children, from a sample of Kenyans with varying experiences involving children (e.g., parents, community members). To our knowledge, this study is the first qualitative assessment of parenting practices among children under age 6 in Kenya. The 91 participants (62% female, all ≥ 18 years) completed interviews or focus groups. Based on a thematic data analysis, five themes emerged: (a) parental roles, (b) expressions of warmth, (c) cultural practices with children, (d) control strategies, and (e) factors impacting effective parenting. This study's findings have several implications for both informal and formal supports of families with young children. The findings offer insight into how Kenyans engage in parental warmth and control strategies, including those that are seen as culturally acceptable or harmful, and can inform the development or adaptation of parenting programs for Kenya. Furthermore, these findings offer important considerations for local and federal leaders in how to advance Kenya's policies and efforts to reduce childhood violence and promote healthy child development. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en