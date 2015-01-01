Abstract

Prescribing rates of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists are increasing rapidly,1 given their recently demonstrated efficacy in causing weight loss.2,3 Additional benefits include reduction in cardiovascular risk in patients with obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease; decreased heart failure-related symptoms in patients with a preserved ejection fraction; and improved glycemic control.4 Recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of liraglutide (2020), semaglutide (2021), and tirzepatide (2023) for chronic weight management, magnified by celebrity endorsement and social media, has increased public interest in these medications, accelerated their use, and promoted a direct-to-consumer market5 that facilitates prescription access outside of the bounds of the traditional physician-patient relationship. ...

