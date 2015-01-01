SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson TA, Incze MA, Silverstein WK. JAMA Intern. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.3732

PMID

39102248

Abstract

Prescribing rates of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonists are increasing rapidly,1 given their recently demonstrated efficacy in causing weight loss.2,3 Additional benefits include reduction in cardiovascular risk in patients with obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease; decreased heart failure-related symptoms in patients with a preserved ejection fraction; and improved glycemic control.4 Recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of liraglutide (2020), semaglutide (2021), and tirzepatide (2023) for chronic weight management, magnified by celebrity endorsement and social media, has increased public interest in these medications, accelerated their use, and promoted a direct-to-consumer market5 that facilitates prescription access outside of the bounds of the traditional physician-patient relationship. ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print