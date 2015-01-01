Abstract

This is a review of the relation between operant response resurgence and behavioral contrast. Both are defined by rate changes in a target response as a function of environmental changes spatially or temporally distal to the location of the target response. The typical procedures for investigating these two phenomena differ in that (1) resurgence is studied using concurrent schedules and behavioral contrast predominantly with multiple schedules and (2) resurgence is assessed against an extinction baseline of the target response and behavioral contrast has been assessed under a variety of reinforcement schedules. The distinctions between concurrent and multiple schedules, however, may be ones of degree rather than kind. Research into both phenomena reveals considerable overlap in the controlling variables of the two. With certain caveats, resurgence appears to be an instance of behavioral contrast measured against an extinction baseline. Because of Point 2 above, most instances of behavioral contrast do not meet the definition of resurgence. Investigating resurgence while maintaining target responding by a schedule of reinforcement might be useful, but such a procedure would not qualify as resurgence because it violates the definition of resurgence as the return of a previously reinforced but currently extinguished response. Several implications of the similarities and differences between the two are discussed.

