Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To test the reliability and validity of the Chinese version of the Child-to-parent Violence Questionnaire (CPV-Q) in a group of Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 1138 adolescents (15.24 ± 1.17 years old) were tested with the Chinese version of CPV-Q, Parent-Adolescent Conflict Scale, and Adolescent Aggressive Behavior Scale of which 201 adolescents were retested 1 month later. The Chinese version of CPV-Q contains psychological, physical, financial, and control/domain factors with 14 items.



RESULTS: The four-factor model has good main fit indicators (father: χ(2)/df = 3.28, CFI = 0.96, RMSEA = 0.06; mother: χ(2)/df = 3.30, CFI = 0.96, RMSEA = 0.06); the scale has good criterion-related validity. The Cronbach's α coefficients of the Chinese version of CPV-Q were 0.89 (father) and 0.88 (mother), and the Cronbach's α coefficients of the four subscales were 0.81 ~ 0.84 (father) and 0.76 ~ 0.85 (mother). The test-retest reliability of the Chinese version of CPV-Q was 0.85 (father) and 0.83 (mother), and the test-retest reliability of the four subscales was 0.80 ~ 0.83 (father) and 0.75 ~ 0.84 (mother).



CONCLUSION: Therefore, the CPV-Q has good reliability and validity for Chinese adolescents and can be used as an effective tool to evaluate Chinese adolescents' violence toward their parents.

Language: en