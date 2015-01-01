|
Citation
Ssekitto JM, Abaatyo J, Namatovu A, Akatusasira R, Kibet E, Kamau SG, Kaggwa MM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2125.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39107769
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Filicide, the act of a parent or parental figure killing their child, has been reported in various African countries. However, there is a lack of comprehensive reviews on the prevalence and associated factors of filicide across the African continent, which is characterized by diverse cultural beliefs and practices. This review aims to examine the prevalence and risk factors of filicide in Africa.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Female; Male; Prevalence; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data; Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; Africa; Filicide; Infanticide; Neonaticide