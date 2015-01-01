Abstract

Organophosphate poisoning (OPP) remains a significant public health issue globally, particularly in middle- and low-income countries. This study aimed to assess the effectiveness of physiotherapy interventions in managing patients with OPP, focusing on reducing the severity of intermediate syndrome symptoms and associated complications such as respiratory muscle weakness and bilateral loculated pleural effusions. A 48-year-old male with a history of alcohol consumption was transferred to the medicine intensive care unit due to poison ingestion. The patient exhibited symptoms of respiratory distress and decreased consciousness, necessitating intubation and mechanical ventilation. Physiotherapy interventions included patient education, secretion mobilization, vital capacity improvement, secondary complication prevention, chest expansion exercises, dyspnea-relieving positions, and mobilization. The patient's progress was monitored using various scales, including the Functional Independence Measure Scale, ICU Mobility Scale, and Chelsea Critical Care Physical Assessment Tool. Significant improvements in functional independence, mobility, and psychological well-being were observed throughout the intervention period. This study highlights the importance of physiotherapy in the comprehensive management of OPP, emphasizing its role in mitigating respiratory complications and improving overall functional outcomes.

