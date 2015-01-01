Abstract

Elder abuse is a social, legal and human rights issue that has been described as a complex, hidden and pernicious problem (Qu et al., 2021), which occurs because of a complex interplay of social, cultural, economic and systemic factors. In June 2024, the World Health Organization predicted that even if the prevalence of elder abuse does not increase, the number of older people experiencing abuse globally will reach 320 million by 2050 (World Health Organization, 2024) because of ageing populations in many countries. This pervasive form of abuse has been defined as



a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person. This type of violence constitutes a violation of human rights and includes physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse; financial and material abuse; abandonment; neglect; and serious loss of dignity and respect (World Health Organisation, 2002).



It is important to note that central to this definition is the idea that elder abuse occurs in relationships where the older person can rightfully have an expectation of trust, such as in their relationships with their own adult children, other family members, friends and professional helpers (AIHW, 2024). In some cultures, it may appear that older people are revered and respected, potentially making abuse less likely, while in others, they are seen more as a burden, and this positioning may contribute to elder abuse and neglect. However, Australian findings by Qu et al. (2021) found little difference in 12-month prevalence of elder abuse between mainstream and culturally and linguistically diverse populations.

