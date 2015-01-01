|
Citation
|
Jackson D. J. Adv. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39104245
|
Abstract
|
Elder abuse is a social, legal and human rights issue that has been described as a complex, hidden and pernicious problem (Qu et al., 2021), which occurs because of a complex interplay of social, cultural, economic and systemic factors. In June 2024, the World Health Organization predicted that even if the prevalence of elder abuse does not increase, the number of older people experiencing abuse globally will reach 320 million by 2050 (World Health Organization, 2024) because of ageing populations in many countries. This pervasive form of abuse has been defined as
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ageism; Elder abuse; emotional abuse; financial exploitation; frailty; neglect; social isolation