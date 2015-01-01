|
Citation
Kohlbeck S, Quinn K, Deroon-Cassini T, Hargarten S, Nelson D, Cassidy L. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
39105563
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide among farmers has, over the past 20 years, garnered attention from scholars around the world. The purpose of this paper is twofold. First, this paper will present a framework for considering farmer suicide that builds upon the Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicidal Behavior and extends our current explanations of suicide to include a multilevel, multifactorial focus on individual, interpersonal, community and systemic factors at the root of stressors contributing to suicide among farmers. Secondly, a blueprint for farmer suicide prevention, leveraging the Water of Systems Change Model, is proposed.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide prevention; Farmer suicide; Systems change