Abstract

CONTEXT: There is a well-established increased risk of lower-extremity (LE) musculoskeletal (MSK) injury following a sport-related concussion (SRC). Neuromuscular training programs improve biomechanics associated with LE MSK injury and reduce LE MSK injury incidence, but their relative effectiveness in athletes with history of SRC is unknown. The purpose of this study was to evaluate LE MSK injury incidence in female adolescent athletes with history of SRC following a neuromuscular training intervention.



DESIGN: Prospective case-control.



METHODS: Seventy-seven adolescent female athletes aged 12-18 years who participated in soccer, volleyball, or basketball were recruited from a single institutional sports medicine research and performance center to complete a 6-week neuromuscular training program prior to competitive athletic season. Group (Control, History of SRC) comparisons of athlete exposure and relative LE MSK injury risk and rates during the competitive athletic season were assessed.



RESULTS: Ten injuries were recorded by 9 athletes. Female athletes who reported history of SRC had increased injury risk (Risk Ratio 3.9, 95% CI, 1.1-13.8, P =.01) and increased injury rate (rate ratio 4.1, 95% CI, 1.1-15.8, P =.03) compared with female athletes without history of SRC.



CONCLUSIONS: Female adolescent athletes with history of SRC showed a greater risk of LE MSK injury compared with athletes with no history of SRC. Future work is still needed to understand the underlying mechanisms associated with future LE MSK injury following SRC and interventions that ameliorate elevated injury risk.

