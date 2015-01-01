|
Bishop MD, Moran SA, Turpin RE, Aparicio EM, Mereish EH, Russell ST, Fish JN. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Binge drinking disparities between sexual and gender minority (SGM) students and their heterosexual, cisgender peers are well-established. Data limitations have precluded understandings of whether the onset and progression of these disparities differ by grade. Additionally, little is known about whether and how SGM-related binge drinking varies across groups of students coincidingly defined by sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI), race, and ethnicity. In the current study, we used a large, statewide sample of secondary school students in California to describe the prevalence of binge drinking among subgroups of adolescents at the intersections of grade, race and ethnicity, and SOGI.
