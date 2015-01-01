Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Binge drinking disparities between sexual and gender minority (SGM) students and their heterosexual, cisgender peers are well-established. Data limitations have precluded understandings of whether the onset and progression of these disparities differ by grade. Additionally, little is known about whether and how SGM-related binge drinking varies across groups of students coincidingly defined by sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI), race, and ethnicity. In the current study, we used a large, statewide sample of secondary school students in California to describe the prevalence of binge drinking among subgroups of adolescents at the intersections of grade, race and ethnicity, and SOGI.



METHODS: Data were from the 2017-2019 cycle of the California Healthy Kids Survey, one of the largest statewide cross-sectional surveys of secondary school students in the United States (n = 925 744). We described the grade-specific prevalence rates of past 30-day binge drinking by (1) grade level, (2) race and ethnicity, and (3) SOGI. Predicted probabilities estimated adjusted percentages of students' binge drinking by subgroups.



RESULTS: SGM-related binge drinking differences were present early in secondary school. Several subgroups of SGM adolescents with minoritized racial and ethnic identities reported higher binge drinking rates relative to their same-grade, white, non-SGM peers.



CONCLUSIONS: Prevention and intervention programs must consider developmentally- and culturally-informed strategies to most effectively promote health among minoritized students.

