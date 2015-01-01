|
Russell PD, Blessing A, Morissette SB. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39104206
BACKGROUND: One in five college students (21%) report using cannabis in the past month, and approximately 10% develop cannabis use disorder (CUD). Further, college students have high rates of trauma exposure, and CUD is prospectively linked to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Given the high rate of co-occurrence, research is needed to understand transdiagnostic, modifiable factors that could account for the relationship between CUD and PTSD. Psychological inflexibility (PI) is one such factor and refers to difficulty adapting thoughts or behaviors to various situations that reflect of one's personal values.
college students; Cannabis use disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder; psychological inflexibility